Joshimath: CM Pushkar Dhami orders immediate evacuation of the danger zone

As the residents of Joshimath in Uttarakhand continue to stare at uncertainty due to the land subsidence in the town, the state's chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed that the danger zone be vacated immediately and a disaster control room be activated on priority.

Dhami on Friday called for a meeting of senior officials to assess the situation. He gave instructions to set up a temporary rehabilitation centre in the safe part of town. He also said that there should be a sector and zonal-wise plan for Joshimath.

Joshimath falls on the way to Badrinath, Auli, and trek routes such as the Valley of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib. The town has been facing land subsidence, resulting in cracks in over 500 homes and other structures, making it risky for residents to live there.

A team of scientists and experts conducted a house-to-house survey in Joshimath. The team included Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar, disaster management secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha, among others.

NTPC says it is not responsible

Meanwhile, the state-owned NTPC told CNBC-TV18 that its Tapovan hydropower project is not responsible for land subsidence in Joshimath. It also said that its tunnel does not pass through Joshimath at all. The NTPC said that it is using a tunnel boring machine to construct the tunnel and not carrying out any blasting activities that could have caused the land subsidence.

Residents of Joshimath, who have been protesting against the administration's lack of quick response, had put forth a list of demands to be met. "The demands include immediate rehabilitation of residents, stopping construction of an NTPC tunnel and a bypass road between Helang and Marwadi for Badrinath and fixing responsibility of this disaster on the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project," Atul Sati, convenor of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, told news agency PTI on Thursday.

Recent government action

The NTPC's Tapovan hydropower project as well as the Marwadi-Helang bypass motor road are shut, till further orders.

The Chamoli administration on Thursday banned all construction activities in and around Joshimath and families who are most at risk are being evacuated. Around 77 families have left their homes, so far. The locals in the area told CNBC-TV18.com that the ropeway to Auli has also been closed as a safety measure.

The district administration issued orders to the NTPC as well as the HCC companies to prepare in advance 2,000 pre-fabricated houses, as a precautionary measure to shift the families that have been affected.

The administration has made arrangements for the affected families to stay at a few places including a gurdwara, the municipality, GIC, ITI Tapovan, a BKTC guesthouse, among others.

The buildings that are most at risk are being identified to prevent loss of life as well and are also being sealed.

The nodal officers are responsible for arranging food, water, electricity, and other basic facilities for the relief camps. The NDRF as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are on alert to deal with landslides.

Warned of land subsidence five decades ago

Land subsidence is when the earth's surface gradually settles or suddenly sinks because of displacement or removal of subsurface material. Due to this, several pockets of Joshimath are "sinking" as a result of natural and manmade factors, according to an expert committee that was previously entrusted by the state government to survey the issue.

News of the homes and other structures in the town developing cracks was first reported in 2021. The residents have been using wooden poles to keep their homes from falling apart. In 2022, seismic tremors were often experienced.

Joshimath also falls in a high-risk seismic 'Zone V'. Civic officials have said the town is prone to high seismic activity, which develops cracks in the structures.

Last year, the government sent a team of experts to survey the area, who said that the town was experience land subsidence because of natural and man made factors.

Land subsidence in Joshimath had been alerted in the 1970s. A committee had been formed under the Garhwal Commsioner Mahesh Chandra Mishra's chairmanship, comprising 18 people, was directed to conduct a ground survey from May 10 to 15, 1976.

“For road repairs and other construction, it would be advisable not to remove boulders by digging or blasting the hill side… The trees are to be nurtured like children," read a recommendation in the report, News18.com reported.

The committee comprised members from the ITBP, BRO, Army, Kedarnath-Badrinath Temple Committee as well as the local administration. The committee was mandated to find out the causes of landslide as well as sinking with both short-term as well as long-term remedies, and financial implications.

The report had stated that Joshimath was located on an ancient landslide. The committee had strongly prohibited heavy construction works in the area.