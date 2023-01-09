Uttarakhand CM Dhami says 80 affected families in Joshimath shifted to safety

For over a year now, local residents have been protesting against the government for not taking appropriate action including the halting of major construction projects in the region. The Uttarakhand government has found itself at the centre of controversy since the Joshimath tragedy struck the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami responded to several questions related to the incident. Excepts:

Stating that the Uttarakhand government's priority is to evacuate people affected in the Joshimath tragedy safely, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 80 affected families have been shifted to safety until now.

”Joshimath should be divided into sectors and zones, and action should be taken accordingly. A disaster control room should also be set up in the town,” Dhami had suggested earlier during his address to reporters.

Controversy over the number of affected families

On the controversy of the number of families affected, CM Dhami said, "What I meant was that 80 families have been shifted, and over 600 families are affected. This number can rise." Dhami added that expert teams were studying why this natural disaster happened.

Uttarakhand authorities said that nearly 200 people from their homes had been moved where land sinking has triggered cracks and damage to houses and structures.

Residents question the Dhami government

The Dhami government has been questioned since the tragedy struck the hilly state. Several media reports highlighted the residents complaining about the government's lack of apathy. "No point raising these kinds of questions. We will survey other similar places," Dami said, responding to this criticism.

Residents have been protesting against the government for not taking appropriate action including the halting of major construction projects in the region. Dhami further denied the government's inaction against heavy construction, saying that it isn't okay to say these kinds of these as this is "not the right thing to do".

Residents are also blaming the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad project, but the company has refuted the allegations saying they used boring machines only and had never used explosives.

On any action on those government officials who didn't pay attention to the complaints of Joshimath residents, "Can't do anything about what has already happened. will take proper action now," Dhami said.

Compensation plan

On his plans to give compensation to the affected families, "We will inspect and study the situation and then decide."

Joshimath, which falls on the way to Badrinath, Auli, and trek routes, has been facing land subsidence. Top officials, including Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and disaster management Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha, were on the ground to monitor the situation.

On Sunday, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, held a high-level review meeting on the Joshimath situation. PM Narendra Modi also spoke with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone and assured all the help.