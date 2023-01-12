Joshimath news | A team of experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) is expected to reach Joshimath in Uttarakhand to conduct subsurface physical mapping of the affected town.

Not just in Joshimath, houses located in the towns of Chamba, Karnaprayag and Landour have also developed cracks, even as the Uttarakhand government and other authorities work around the clock to find a solution to the land subsidence issue in the state.

Places where cracks have been reported:

Karnaprayag in Chamoli: Around 80 km from Joshimath, at least 50 houses at Bahuguna Nagar in Karnaprayag have been developing cracks since 2015, news agency PTI reported. Pictures of half-tilted houses at Bahuguna Nagar with huge cracks on their walls grabbed people's attention only after the land subsidence in Joshimath hit national headlines.

Parts of Chamoli district headquarters in Gopeshwar and Semi village near Guptkashi on the Kedarnath national highway face a similar situation, former chairman of Karnaprayag municipal council Subhash Gairola said. Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana was quoted by PTI as saying, "Families living in at-risk houses in Karnaprayag have been shifted to safety. We are taking the help of experts from IIT-Roorkee to solve the problem in Karnaprayag.

#WATCH | Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Amid the issue of land subsidence in Joshimath, cracks also seen on some houses in Bahuguna Nagar of Karnaprayag Municipality. pic.twitter.com/hwRfFcwhJy — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Landour: Land subsidence was also reported in Landour in Mussoorie. A 100-metre stretch of the road from Landour Chowk to Kohinoor building in Mussoorie has been sinking slowly for the past 30 years, public representatives from the area said.

Mussoorie SDM Shailendra Singh Negi recently visited Landour to inspect the cracks. He said land subsidence in the area is currently minor in nature. "But in the larger public interest, the factors that have led to the situation are being studied so that corrective steps could be taken," he said.

Atali: In Atali village near Rishikesh, villagers claimed that a railway tunnel being built in the area has caused the crack with neighbouring Singtali, Lodsi, Kaudiyala and Bavani villages also affected. SDM Devendra Negi said a team of experts has been constituted which will do an on-the-spot inspection of the affected villages on January 15.

Joshimath: Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. Joshimath: Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.

Why these houses and hotels have developed cracks?

Locals hold gradual land subsidence responsible for the fissures and attribute it to the widening of the national highway, violation of norms in construction works related to mandi parishad, erosion caused by the Pindar river and unsystematic flushing out of rainwater.

Gairola said that Karnaprayag, being situated at the confluence of the Alaknanda and the Pindar rivers, suffers regular and heavy soil erosion during monsoon. "Water also gushes into homes during monsoon, further weakening their foundations ," he said.

Asked about the houses in Karnaprayag developing crack, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is in Joshimath, said, "It has been there for some time. But it will be discussed in the meetings over land subsidence to be held during the day."

Hyderabad scientists to study land subsidence issue in Joshimath

A team of experts from CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) will be leaving for Joshimath in Uttarakhand, which witnessed land subsidence recently, to conduct subsurface physical mapping of the affected town, a senior scientist was quoted by PTI as saying.

The 10-member team headed by NGRI's senior principal scientist Anand K Pandey is expected to reach the site on January 13 and start their work the following day. The tests are expected to continue for two weeks, and the collated data would then be analysed to ascertain the reason for the sinking of the ground there.

"Our equipment is already on the way. On January 13, the whole team will move to this site. And from the 14th onwards, we will be there for at least two weeks to do the survey of that area. We are planning to do shallow subsurface physical mapping for water saturation and soil characteristics," Pandey told PTI.

How do they plan to study this matter?

Pandey said they are going to do an electrical survey which is very important in such seismic zones. The senior scientist said they will be using multi-channel analysis of surface waves (MASW), a non-destructive seismic method to evaluate material layer thickness and its shear wave velocity, to measure the thickness of the soil.

The team will also use ground penetration to find out minor cracks, and water saturation of smaller sizes or fractures in the subsoil or cavities using ground penetrating radar. "In addition to that, we are also using field mapping," he said.

Earlier, the Centre had announced that it will install micro-seismic observation systems in Joshimath.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS FROM TODAY, JAN 12

How many have been evacuated so far

As many as 131 families have been evacuated from their own homes after they developed cracks and were marked “unsafe", News 18 reported. Over 700 buildings were identified as being at risk, while all construction work was banned by the Uttarakhand government after the issue came to light.

'Rehabilitating families'

The Uttarakhand government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that authorities are rehabilitating families affected due to land subsidence in Joshimath, and that the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the area. The state government said a rehabilitation package is also being prepared and a lot of relief work is going on.

How is Army impacted by the 'sinking' Joshimath issue

Army chief General Manoj Pande said on Thursday 25-28 buildings of the Army had developed minor cracks , and the soldiers have been temporarily relocated. "If needed, they will be permanently relocated to Auli," he said.

"As far as the bypass road (in Joshimath, Uttarakhand) is concerned, the work has been temporarily halted. But our accessibility to forward areas and operational readiness has not been affected. We will provide all assistance to the local administration," he added.

CM Dhami's late-night visit to Joshimath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a late-night visit to relief camps in Joshimath on Wednesday and interacted with affected people who were brought there. His visit came amid protests over compensation and proper rehabilitation. "I have prayed to God to save all from this problem of sinking. We all must believe that our Joshimath will come out of this," Dhami said early Thursday.

Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)( Locals protest against the demolision of the unsafe hotels and houses after cracks appeared at the landslide affected area of Joshimath, in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)(

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Uttarakhand government is working to find a solution to the issue of land subsidence. "The central government is providing all possible assistance to the state. If required, I will visit Joshimath," he said.

Key meets today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met ministers Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav, Gajendra Shekhawat and other officials from the north and south blocks to discuss the Joshimath land subsidence issue.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami was scheduled to hold key meetings with the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITB)P and NDRF officials on Thursday. He also had meetings with scientists from various establishments engaged in the investigation of landslides.

Interim relief of Rs 1.5 lakh and compensation at market price

Dhami announced on Wednesday that Rs 1.5 lakh is being given as interim assistance to the affected families in Joshimath. "The local people, who have been affected by the landslide, will be compensated at the market rate," he tweeted. The market rate will be decided after taking the suggestions of the stakeholders, he said.

All in all, an amount of Rs 45 crore has been released from the government for the special rehabilitation package and grant for the displacement of the affected people, an ANI report said.

No other building, apart from 2 hotels to be razed

As locals protested demanding compensation ahead of the demolitions of two hotels in Joshimath, Uttarakhand CM's Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram said that apart from the two hotel buildings, which are marked 'unsafe', "no other building is being demolished."

Workers remove water tanks from the roof of a hotel before its demolition, at an area affected by land subsidence in Joshimath, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Image PTI) Workers remove water tanks from the roof of a hotel before its demolition, at an area affected by land subsidence in Joshimath, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Image PTI)

The owner of Hotel Malari Inn who has protesting since Tuesday night said, "We want them (government) to tell the exact rate (of the hotel for compensation), but they are not telling it." Hotel Malari Inn and Hotel Mount View are to be demolished after they developed cracks. Some images showed the two hotels tilting towards each other.