Joshimath news: The demolition of the damaged buildings in Joshimath was ordered by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu on Monday after hundreds houses, hotels and roads developed cracks due to the land subsidence issue in the area.

As protests stalled the demolition of two hotels in Joshimath, the owner of one of the hotels — Hotel Malari Inn — and his family members continued to hold demonstrations early Wednesday. They are demanding compensation from the government and proper rehabilitation as they live in the basement of the hotel. "My son lives in France. I can go anywhere but I'm sitting here for the people of Joshimath," T Singh Rana, the hotel owner, said.

Earlier on Monday, the owner has said he was not protesting against the demolition, but demanding for fair compensation from the authorities. Mount View owner Lalmani Semwal expressed similar sentiments. They said they weren't given any prior notice and had come to know about the demolition through newspapers and demanded a one-time settlement of the compensation amount.

Cracks appear at a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023. (PTI image)

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt inspects the landslide affected area of Joshimath in Chamoli district, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

There are 86 houses in the area demarcated as an unsafe zone. As many as 131 families have so far been shifted to the temporary relief centres, including 37 evacuated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the number of damaged houses in the town has gone up to 723, according to a bulletin issued by the Disaster Management Authority. Earlier, red-cross marks were put on more than 200 houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living.

An official explained that the demolition is essential because there are several houses and hotels around them, and "If these two (hotels) sink any further, they can collapse". He was quoted by ANI as saying: "So, experts decided to demolish them. The CBRI experts are coming, they conducted a survey yesterday and now they'll give more technical information on the same."

'Poor rehabilitation plan'

Locals in Joshimath have claimed that the government does not have a proper rehabilitation plan for those being evacuated from unsafe houses.

However, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that the state government is working on a long-term plan for such houses and plans on permanently moving people to nearby places such as Pipalkoti and Gauchar. "At present, the government's priority is to save people," the chief minister said.

Regarding concerns about the cost of rehabilitation, CM Dhami said that it would not be a problem and that the state would put all of its resources into it

On Tuesday, Himanshu Badauni, an official of the Union Water Resource Department said, "We are working on three-point agenda — recce, rehabilitation and finding the causes."

After evacuations, people are currently shifted to temporary relief camps, hotel and homestays. The state government has been providing Rs 4,000 per month for the next six months to each family shifting to rented accommodation.