Joshimath land subsidence: Families worried, struggle in biting cold at rehabilitation centres

"Look at what has happened. The girls are crying that they won't be able to see the house. There was a temple in the town, that also is gone. Nothing is left," said a member of the Joshiyal family, which is one of the numerous families suffering in Joshimath, Uttarakhand.

The entire family lived in three houses, next to each other. Around 10 days ago, all families noticed that all three of the homes had developed serious cracks. By January 3, the Joshimath land subsidence issue had become hard to ignore. The family was shifted to the Joshimath primary school. They said their days are manageable, however the nights are difficult in the biting cold.

Another member of their family, Rahul, a Class X student, has his board examinations coming up. Between all the boarding and the dim bulbs at the rehabilitation camp, Rahul is struggling to prepare for his exams.

"My studies were going well, but then my family started facing these issues, which also affected my studies. It has been a week since I have been able to study properly," he said.

Rahul added that shifting day in and day out is tiring and studying at night is difficult. "These are my board examinations. I am nervous and scared because I am not able to study," he said.

The state government, which is now claiming it is working on war footing, had more than a year to take appropriate action, the locals claimed. They began noticing cracks in their homes in November 2021. The residents claimed that for over a period of one year they tried to raise an alarm, but no one listened to them. And now when the situation has become worse, these families, these people are dislocated in this bitter cold of January.

The town, which has been declared an landslide subsidence zone, is now inhabitable for its residents.

People of Joshimath on Tuesday gathered outside the tehsil office in Joshimath to stage a protest. One of the protesters said he and his team tried to alert the state government for 14 months. "We approached everyone from the SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) to the CM, but no one took us seriously," Atul Sati, convenor of the Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, told CNBC-TV18.

Demolition postponed

Uttarakhand | I'm demanding compensation be given to me like it was given during development projects in Badrinath. State govt isn't cooperating at all. I'll sit here until I die: Owner of Joshimath's Hotel Malari Inn which has been declared 'unsafe' and will be demolished pic.twitter.com/QoAvEslGEN — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2023

Hotel Malari Inn was to be demolished on Tuesday, however it was stopped after locals staged protests. The owner said he was not protesting against the demolition, but demanding for fair compensation from the authorities. Meanwhile, the hotels and houses which developed cracks are set to be demolished by authorities.The owner said he was not protesting against the demolition, but demanding for fair compensation from the authorities.

The owner said that the state government is not cooperating at all and he would sit on dharna till he dies.

National Crisis Management Committee meeting

The National Crisis Management Committee, under the chairmanship of Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met today to review the situation in Joshimath. The chief secretary of Uttarakhand briefed the committee about the crisis - residents were being evacuated, relief centres were identified at Joshimath and Pipalkothi, and said that the state government was providing appropriate compensation and relief to the affected persons.

The Union home secretary apprised the committee that a high-level team from the Ministry of Home Affairs, led by secretary of border management, is at Joshimath to assess the situation. The Cabinet secretary stressed thatimmediate priority should be complete as well as safe evacuation of residents and that all the studies and probes should be completed in a time.

All central agencies would continue to remain available for necessary assistance, the cabinet secretary assured the chief secretary.