Joshimath sank 5.4cm in 2 weeks | See satellite images released by ISRO

In the latest development of the crisis, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is reporting that Joshimath sank 5.4 cm in the 12 days from December 27, 2022 to January 8 .

According to a report by the ISRO's National Remote Sensing Centre a slow subsidence of 8.9 cm was recorded between April and November 2022.

The rate of sinking has since rapidly escalated into the Joshimath landslide crisis witnessed over the past few weeks. The town went from sinking approximately 9 cm over a period of seven months, to around 5 cm in 12 days.

The Chamoli district administration has declared Joshimath a land-subsidence zone after over 700 houses developed cracks, forcing families to be relocate leaving behind their "dangerous" residences. Several roads, hotels and hospitals have also been affected.

Images taken from the Cartosat-2S satellite below are released by the ISRO and show depth of difference between the roads and drainage across the two time periods.

The subsidence area since December has been confined the central part of the Joshimath town including the Army helipad and Narsingh Mandir, an image depicts.

The ISRO identified the Joshimath-Auli road as the crown of the subsidence and said the overall zone resembles a generic landslide shape with its tapered top and fanned-out base.

Images indicate that the entire religious town of Joshimath is on the verge of extinction and could sink entirely.

Following this report, the Uttarakhand government will now conduct rescue operations in danger-prone areas and move people to safer locations. Cracks have also been reported in Landour, Karnaprayag and Atali.

The government also intend on assessing the load bearing capacity of other towns such as Mussoorie and Nainital, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had said on Tuesday.

A team of experts from Hyderabad's CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute are surveying the town of Joshimath to better understand the subsidence issue starting today.