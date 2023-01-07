Joshimath land sinking: 600 families to be immediately evacuated

Top officials, including Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar and secretary, disaster management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha and a team of experts are camping on the ground to monitor the situation. The CM will visit Joshimath on Saturday, meet the affected people and hold a meeting with officials.

Around 600 families will be immediately evacuated from Joshimath town in Uttarakhand where land sinking has triggered cracks and damages to houses, putting at risk the lives of people in the region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered the immediate evacuation of the 600 families living in houses in high-risk zone.

”Saving lives is our first priority. Officials have been asked to shift around 600 families living in endangered houses in Joshimath to safe locations,” Dhami told reporters on Friday after reviewing the situation. ”We are also working on short and long-term plans to address the situation in Joshimath.”

”Lives of our citizens are most important for us ” he said. ”Joshimath should be divided into sectors and zones and action should be taken accordingly. A disaster control room should also be set up in the town.”

The Chief Minister will visit Joshimath on Saturday, meet the affected people and hold a meeting with officials.

Joshimath, which falls on the way to Badrinath, Auli, and trek routes such as the Valley of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib, has been facing land subsidence, resulting in cracks and damages in over 500 homes and other structures.

Land subsidence is when the earth’s surface gradually settles or suddenly sinks because of displacement or removal of subsurface material. Due to this, several pockets of Joshimath are “sinking” as a result of natural and manmade factors, according to an expert committee that was previously entrusted by the state government to survey the issue.

Residents' call ignored

Residents have been protesting against the government for not taking appropriate action for more than a year, including the halting of major construction projects in the region.

"We have been drawing the attention of authorities for the past 14 months. But we were not heeded. Now when the situation is getting out of hand, they are sending expert teams to assess things," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti convenor Atul Sati said. "If attention was paid in time to what we were saying things would not have been so alarming in Joshimath."

"If the government was aware of the problem why didn't it act for more than a year to address it? What does that show?" Sati asked.

He blamed the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad project and construction of Helang-Marwari bypass projects for the issue, but the NTPC has refuted the allegations saying they used boring machines only and had never used explosives.

"The threat to Joshimath's existence will persist until these projects are stalled permanently," he said.

Former Dharmadhikari of Badrinath temple Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal also holds the manner in which the NTPC works for the cracks.

"The tunnel of Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project is located right beneath Joshimath. Big boring machines were brought for its construction which have been stuck in the ground for the past two decades. Tons of explosives are used on a daily basis for the tunnel's construction. Land subsidence gained momentum on January 3 due to large amount of explosives used by the NTPC," he alleged.

Uniyal is also angry with the NTPC for breaking its promise made to people.

"The NTPC had earlier said that construction of the tunnel won't harm the houses of Joshimath. The company had even promised to do insurance of the infrastructure in town. It would have benefited the people. But it did not keep its word," he said.

"We should be told on the basis of scientific facts what is the future of Joshimath. Is it inhabitable or not? If yes, for how long? If not, then the government should take our land and homes and rehabilitate us or else we would lay down our lives on it," Uniyal said.

A temple collapsed on Friday evening in Singdhar ward of Joshimath. No one was inside or near the temple when it collapsed as it had been abandoned after it developed huge cracks over the past 15 days, locals said.

Nearly 50 families have been moved to safer locations, officials said. Apart from them, 60 families living in a colony meant for Vishnu Prayag Jal Vidyut Pariyojana employees have been shifted elsewhere, its director Pankaj Chauhan said. Marwari area, where an aquifer burst three days ago, is the worst hit as water is constantly coming down from it.

All construction activities related to mega projects like the Char Dham all-weather road and the National Thermal Power Corporation’s hydel project have been stopped till further orders on the demand of residents. The Auli ropeway, which is Asia’s biggest, has been stopped after a huge crack developed beneath it, former president of the local municipality Rishi Prasad Sati said.

Adequate deployment of State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force personnel has been ordered. Medical facilities on the ground and helicopter services as necessary will also be made available.

”Joshimath is a town of religious and cultural importance. Care should be taken to ensure that the livelihoods of people are not affected,” the chief minister said.

The Centre has tasked a panel to conduct a "rapid study" of the land subsidence and its impact in Joshimath.

An office memorandum issued by the Ministry of Jal Shakti said the panel comprising representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, Central Water Commission, Geological Survey of India and National Mission for Clean Ganga among others will conduct "rapid study and examine the cause of the occurrence and its impact or key impact" and submit a report to the NMCG within three days.

It said the committee, among other things, will cover the effects of the sinking of land on human settlements, buildings, highways, infrastructure and riverine system.

(With agency inputs)