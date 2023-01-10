Joshimath crisis interview: Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt says 'can't avoid destiny'

Joshimath crisis: Speaking on the allegation of "negligence" on part of the state government, MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt said, "Let's not talk about what happened in the past. We can't avoid destiny."

Joshimath residents have said they sounded an alarm over the issue of land subsidence in the town, but the Uttarakhand government didn't listen to them for over a year. Reacting to this claim, Minister of State for Defence (MoS) Ajay Bhatt told said CNBCTV-18 in an exclusive interview that it "wasn't anyone's intention to ignore" and that "many couldn't understand the severity".

Speaking on the allegation of "negligence" on the part of the state government, Bhatt said, "Let's not talk about what happened in the past. We can't avoid destiny."

People of Joshimath gathered outside the tehsil office in Joshimath to stage to a protest on Tuesday. One of the protesters said he and his team tried to alert the state government for 14 months. "We approached everyone from the SDM (Sub Divisional Magistrate) to the CM (Chief Minister), but no one took them seriously," he said.

Joshimath demolition: Evaluation of properties a matter of concern

As the Uttarakhand authorities decided to demolish some damaged hotels and houses in the "sinking" town of Joshimath, locals seemed to be worried about the evaluation of their properties. Addressing this concern, Ajay Bhatt said, "people will get more than what's mentioned in the guidelines."

Earlier in the day, some locals whose houses are earmarked for demolition told CNBCTV-18 that the demolition process is all set to begin, but the government hasn't done an evaluation of their properties.

Locals alleged there are no talks of compensation for them, and once their houses and properties are demolished, they won't be in any position to convince the government about the real value of their properties.

"If (the hotel) is being demolished in public interest, then I'm with the government and administration, even if there are only partial cracks in my hotel. But I should've been given a notice and valuation should've been made. I urge for valuation," Thakur Singh Rana, owner of Malari Inn that'll be demolished on Tuesday, said.

The hotel owners also demanded that a one-time settlement plan should have been offered to them before the decision was made, PTI reported.

How many affected in 'sinking; town of Joshimath

Over 80 families have been affected in Joshimath after their houses developed cracks due to the land subsidence issue. The cracks have been noticed in a total of 678 buildings in the Joshimath town area, and a red cross has been put up in more than 200 unsafe structures. "The Army is also impacted," said Ajay Bhatt.

The importance of Joshimath

Joshimath has historical as well as strategic importance. Historic because it is one of the first in the north that was set up by Chakracharya, and it is also one of the closest towns to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). "That means it has both strategic and religious significance for millions of people. And that means we need to be very, very careful of what we do there," Anjal Prakash, an author on the Inter-Governmental Panel on Climate Change, had earlier told CNBTV-TV18.

In the wake of landslide incidents, the Chamoli administration banned all construction activities in and around Joshimath. The NTPC's Tapovan hydropower project, as well as the Marwadi-Helang bypass motor road, were also shut till further orders. Meanwhile, the chief minister and the prime minister ordered an immediate evacuation of people from the unsafe zones.