Joint panel on Data Protection Bill gets 5th extension; report submission in Winter Session

The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Friday given an extension till the Winter Session to submit its report. The JCP was constituted in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and was expected to submit its report in the Budget Session.

P P Chaudhary of the ruling BJP on Friday moved a motion seeking extension up to the Winter Session of Parliament for the 30-member panel to submit its report.

"That this House do extend up to the first week of Winter session of Parliament, 2021, the time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," the motion read. It was passed by a voice vote.

This is for the fifth time the committee's tenure has been extended. The Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.