Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Joint panel on Data Protection Bill gets 5th extension; report submission in Winter Session

    Joint panel on Data Protection Bill gets 5th extension; report submission in Winter Session

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Friday given an extension till the Winter Session to submit its report. The JCP was constituted in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and was expected to submit its report in the Budget Session. This is for the fifth time the committee's tenure has been extended.

    Joint panel on Data Protection Bill gets 5th extension; report submission in Winter Session
    The Joint Committee of Parliament (JCP) examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Friday given an extension till the Winter Session to submit its report. The JCP was constituted in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and was expected to submit its report in the Budget Session.
    P P Chaudhary of the ruling BJP on Friday moved a motion seeking extension up to the Winter Session of Parliament for the 30-member panel to submit its report.
    "That this House do extend up to the first week of Winter session of Parliament, 2021, the time for the presentation of the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019," the motion read. It was passed by a voice vote.
    This is for the fifth time the committee's tenure has been extended. The Personal Data Protection Bill seeks to regulate the use of individual's data by the government and private companies.
    Tags
    Next Article

    Industrialist Anil Ambani among potential Pegasus spyware targets: Report

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,050.95 24.95 2.43
    ICICI Bank671.70 15.75 2.40
    Wipro596.30 12.10 2.07
    Axis Bank762.30 15.55 2.08
    ITC211.15 4.15 2.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.60 15.80 2.41
    Axis Bank762.20 15.70 2.10
    ITC211.20 4.15 2.00
    HCL Tech992.10 13.50 1.38
    Bharti Airtel553.60 7.10 1.30
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    SBI Life Insura1,050.95 24.95 2.43
    ICICI Bank671.70 15.75 2.40
    Wipro596.30 12.10 2.07
    Axis Bank762.30 15.55 2.08
    ITC211.15 4.15 2.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank671.60 15.80 2.41
    Axis Bank762.20 15.70 2.10
    ITC211.20 4.15 2.00
    HCL Tech992.10 13.50 1.38
    Bharti Airtel553.60 7.10 1.30

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.4350-0.0250-0.03
    Euro-Rupee87.66200.03400.04
    Pound-Rupee102.2740-0.1920-0.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6747-0.0013-0.20
    View More