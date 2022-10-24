    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    John Shaw, former Biocon's VC and husband of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, passes away

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    John Shaw will be cremated at the Wilson Gardens Crematorium at 4 pm today.

    John Shaw, the husband of Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, passed away on Monday morning in a private hospital, family sources told new agency Press Trust of India (PTI).  He was 73.

    Shaw was admitted to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment, they said. The exact reason behind the death was not known.
    Shaw was the former vice chairman of the Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Limited. He was an MA (Economics Honours) in History and Political Economy from the University of Glasgow in United Kingdom.
    He was also the former chairman of Madura Coats Limited and former finance and managing director of Coats Viyella Group.
    He will be cremated at the Wilson Gardens Crematorium at 4 pm today, according to Moneycontrol.
    It was in 1998 that Kiran Mazumdar married the 1949-born Scotsman John Shaw.
    ALSO READ | Biocon Bribery case: Top officer asks Health Ministry to revoke suspension
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST
