Joe Biden says India is the most important country to him: US envoy Eric Garcetti

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on August 22 said US President Joe Biden says that India is the most important country in the world to him.

“I think that is something no American president has ever uttered in the history of our two countries,” Garcetti said as he delivered the keynote address at the Indiaspora G20 forum.

He added that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a state visit to the US, the two premiers discussed collaborative efforts on a range of matters from environment, women empowerment, small businesses to space. “We used to say the sky's the limit but now we're working together in space, so not even the sky's the limit,” he said.

Stressing on the connection between the US and India through the Indian diaspora, Garcetti added, “the best thing you can have in life is being comfortable crossing borders, navigating between places…We are part of multiple identities. But in reality, we are part of concentric circles."

Garcetti ‘s remarks come on the heels of the G20 Leader Summit due to be held in Delhi between September 8 and 10.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has also announced that US President Biden will travel to India from September 7 to September 10 to attend the G20 summit.

It has also been announced that all private and Delhi government offices in the city will remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital. According to the approved proposal, all schools and colleges will remain closed during these three days.