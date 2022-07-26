Jodhpur rains: Flood-like situation leads to cancellation of trains, all schools to remain closed

Jodhpur received heavy rainfall on Monday night, which triggered flood-like situation in the city, with the district collector declaring schools to remain shut on Tuesday.

According to local media reports the water has also entered railway tracks, resulting in two trains to Jodhpur being terminated. AAP leader Rajesh Sharma on Tuesday afternoon tweeted to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying a train was terminated at Jajiwal due to the inundated tracks and there were no alternative arrangements for passengers to reach Jodhpur.

Train no. 22482 terminated at Jajiwal near Banad 20km to jodhpur. due to flood on track. No alternative arrangements for passengers to reach Jodhpur. Make arrangements, no food, no water. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia — Rajesh Sharma ।ৰাজেশ শৰ্মা ।રાજેશ શર્મા 🇮🇳 (@beingAAPian) July 26, 2022

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday morning said that many parts of the city are inundated due to sudden excess rain in Jodhpur. He said he has been in contact with the district collector since yesterday and instructions have been given to be ready to deal with any situation that arises.

Gehlot added that currently the situation is under control and the public has been requested to take all necessary precautions.

The rain started at 7pm on Monday and within three hours many parts of the city experienced waterlogging. News agency ANI posted a video on Twitter of cars being washed away due to the heavy rain on Monday night.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Cars washed away in Jodhpur after heavy rain triggered a flood-like situation late last night, July 25 pic.twitter.com/cfbtpZrnCv — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 25, 2022

Residents of the city too took to Twitter to post videos of the waterlogged streets, tagging government officials to help ease the situation.

There have been instances of waterlogging in Jodhpur in the past few years as well during the monsoon. The city was inundated due to heavy rain in June 2015 as well as the next year in August.

Last week, the met department had issued an orange alert for some parts of Rajasthan. On Monday, news agency PTI reported that the met department has predicted heavy rain and some places in Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.