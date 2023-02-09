Tripura Assembly election 2023 is scheduled to be held in Tripura on February 16, 2023, to elect all 60 members of the Tripura Legislative Assembly. Here is a list of all that the three parties have pledged in their manifestos for the northeastern state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

BJP released its manifesto on Thursday with a pledge to take Tripura on the path of DTH — development, transformation and harmony. It promised in its manifesto for Tripura to shine as the best state economy in the Northeast.

For tribal community and poor people:

Greater autonomy including more legislative, executive, and financial powers.

Rs 5 meal scheme for all, named after religious guru Anukul Chandra.

Two free cylinders each to all beneficiaries.

Annual financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tribal families.

Free medical facilities increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Maharaja Vir Vikram Manikya Janjati University will be established to promote tribal culture.

Allotment of land "pattas" to all eligible landless citizens.

Concrete houses for every family by 2025.

A Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Agartala.

For employment and farmers:

Rs 3,000 financial assistance to landless farmers and Rs 6,000 to fishermen.

An increase in farmers’ monetary assistance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000.

To raise PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of Rs 6,000 with the state government providing Rs 2,000 more.

Industry-specific manufacturing zones based on rubber, Agar, and bamboo.

For women empowerment:

Balika Samridddhi bond of Rs 50,000 for every girl child.

Tribal language Kokborok will become subjects in CBSE and ICSE curriculum.

CPIM-Congress

Congress released its manifesto called ‘20 Dofa Ghoshona Potro’ (20-point charter) comprising 20 pledges, focusing on employment, welfare of employees, poor and middle class people;

For tribal community and minorities:

Take initiative to pass the 125th amendment of the Constitution in Parliament & announce special package for tribal development.

More autonomy to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Consolidated package would be announced for welfare of minorities.

For farmers and poor families:

Hike in wages for farmers.

Raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

Subsidy of Rs 500 for every LPG cylinder up to six cylinders annually

Free treatment to the poor in public hospitals.

Free electricity till 1,650 units to prevent power theft and transmission loss.

For senior citizens and government employees:

Strengthen the Lokayukta Act

Reintroduce old pension scheme

Payment of dearness allowance to government employees twice a year.

Regularise fixed-pay workers within two years.

Raise the limit of medical reimbursement for government Group-D employees.

Safeguards for small depositors and assured them that lost money would be recovered by selling properties of chit-fund companies attached by the state government.

Re-employment to the 10,323 teachers in government sectors.

To fill up vacant posts in different government departments

For women empowerment:

Strict action on crime against women

Rs 50,000 special marriage assistance for daughters of families below the poverty level.

Free education for girl students from kindergarten (KG) to post-graduate (PG) level.

Others:

Promotion of medical tourism

Strict action against drugs

Facilitate pilgrimage for devotees to destinations like Gaya, Kashi, Vrindavan, Mathura, and Anukulchandra ashram in Deoghar.

Trinamool Congress (TMC)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) released its 42-point manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on Sunday. The party categorised the document into 10 sections: economy, employment, education, agriculture, law and order, health, women empowerment and social security, civic infrastructure, governance, and culture and tourism. Here is a list of all that TMC promised for the development of Tripura;

For tribal community:

Additional secretariat in North Tripura to manage affairs of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC)

Social welfare schemes on the lines of those in West Bengal.

Implement welfare schemes such as Kanyashri and Lakkhir Bhandar, among others

For farmers:

Annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to 2.4 lakh farmers under the Krishak Bandhu scheme that is operational in the eastern state.

For students and youth:

2 lakh new jobs, a skill university

Collateral-free loans with low interest rates under a student credit card scheme

An annual scholarship of Rs 1,000 to students of class 4 to 8 from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

Free tablets for students in public colleges.

Free bicycles to all higher secondary students in public schools

Financial assistance to 10,323 retrenched teachers until their legal matter is resolved.

Providing 50,000 new jobs in the first year itself.

All vacant posts in government departments will be filled up on mission mode

For civic infrastructure:

Electricity, connectivity, and safe drinking water to all households

Provide doorstep delivery of public benefits through a “Duare Sarkar (Government on the doorsteps)” programme.

Set up startup incubators in the eight districts of the state.

2,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)

Raise the number of functional MSMEs to 2.21 lakh.

Set up 1,200 new Self-Help Groups (SHGs) annually to ensure 50,000 SHGs in the next five years.

Promote private investment, boost economic growth, and hold annual business summits.

For women empowerment and social security:

Implement Lakshmir Bhandar, Somobyathi Prakalpa, and Rupasree, its schemes for women in West Bengal.

A toll-free SOS helpline for women and children.

Develop police checkposts in strategic locations.

For culture and Tourism:

Set up a cultural museum.

Set up a tourism circuit by identifying the state’s heritage sites.