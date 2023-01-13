The job scam case dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railway Minister, when the CBI had started a preliminary inquiry in the corruption case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Union Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and several others in the "land for job scam" matter, sources told CNBC-Awaaz. The Centre has given the CBI permission to prosecute Yadav, the sources added.

The CBI has also formally given its special court the information regarding receiving the permission from the CBI, they said.

The job scam case is several years old. In fact, this allegation dates back to the time when Yadav was the Union Railway Minister, when the CBI had started a preliminary inquiry in the corruption case.

As the investigation agency did not find pertinent information during its initial probe, the investigation was closed around May 2021. But on the basis of important evidence being found in the last seven to eight months, the case has been reopened, sources said.

Sources said Yadav's son, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, could find himself implicated. CBI sources told CNBC-Awaaz in a railway tender matter, Yadav and his family members could face heat. Although the CBI has not confirmed this supposed new inquiry, sources said an FIR would soon be loged.

In the land scam case, the matter involves a Gurugram-based real estate allegedly giving a bribe, via a shell company. The bribe was in the form of some property in South Delhi at a throwaway price in Yadav's son and daughters' names.