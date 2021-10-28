Job market in these 6 metro cities grow by 88% in September, says Naukri JobSpeak report

The Indian job market is recovering and has posted 57 percent annual growth in September 2021. The Naukri JobSpeak index was trending with 2,753 jobs postings, the report said.

According to the Naukri JobSpeak report for September 2021, the job market in the top 6 metros has grown by 88 percent (on average) in September this year as against September 2020. Bengaluru is leading the race at 133 percent, Hyderabad - 110 percent, Pune - 95 percent, and Chennai - 85 percent.

Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly index that is published every month and calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on the Naukri.com website.

Sectoral trend

The report said IT-Software led hiring with 173 percent YoY growth in September. The hospitality/travel sector reported a rise of 82% this month, followed by retail at 70 percent annually.

The education/teaching sector grew by 53 percent. Other sectors are BFSI - 43 percent, real estate - 39 percent, telecom - 37 percent, insurance - 29 percent, and medical/healthcare - 26 percent, the report added.

Experience

The demand for professionals with 8-12 years of experience increased by 75 percent in September 2021. Other experience bands such as 0-3 years increased by 54 percent, 4-7 years - 65 percent, and over 13 years - 47 percent, the report stated.