Enquiry ordered after JNU campus walls painted with 'graffiti inciting caste divide'

Students claimed on Thursday that several walls in the School of International Studies- II building of the JNU were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities. The JNU teacher's forum also released some images of vandalised doors.
Delhi | The Vice-Chancellor has taken serious note of the incident of defacement of walls & faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The Dean, School of International Studies & Grievances Committee have been asked to inquire & submit a report to VC at the earliest: JNU pic.twitter.com/5YFvrLWhjc— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022
JNUTF PressNote 01.12.2022.The latest incident of vandalism is a conspiracy by the cabal & the agents of chaos to disrupt the social harmony of the campus. pic.twitter.com/eAX07vdigf— JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022
While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all."'civility' & 'mutual respect'.Highly deplorable act of vandalism! pic.twitter.com/pIMdIO9QsX— JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022