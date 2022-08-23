'Anthropologically, no god is a Brahmin', says JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi

By CNBCTV18.com

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit sparked a controversy on Monday by saying that gods, anthropologically, do not belong to the upper caste.

"Most of you should know the origins of our gods anthropologically. No god is a Brahmin. The highest is a Kshatriya," she said while delivering the Dr BR Ambedkar Lecture Series titled 'Dr BR Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code'.

The JNU Vice-Chancellor went on to say that even Lord Shiva could be from a scheduled caste or tribe. " Lord Shiva must be a scheduled caste or a scheduled tribe because he sits in a cemetery with a snake and has very little clothes to wear. I don't think Brahmins can sit in the cemetery," she was quoted by PTI as saying. She said this while talking about the recent caste violence involving a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Rajasthan.

She also said the "status of Shudras given to women in Manusmriti" makes it extraordinarily regressive. "Let me tell all women that all women, according to Manusmriti, are Shudras. So no woman can claim she is a brahmin or anything else and it is only by marriage that you get the husband or father's caste on you. I think this is something which is extraordinarily regressive," she said.

"The greatest tribute to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code," she said, adding that uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded. She said, "...unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage".

"In fact, Jagannath has tribal origins. So why are we still continuing with this discrimination which is very very inhuman? It is very important that we are rethinking, and reorienting the thoughts of Babasaheb. We do not have any leader of modern India who was such a great thinker. Hinduism is not a religion. It is a way of life and if it is the way of life, then why are we scared of criticism," she said.

"Gautam Buddha was one of the first to wake us up on the discriminations which are embedded, structured in our society," she added.

