J&K sub inspector recruitment scam: CBI conducts raids at multiple locations

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    According to multiple media reports, CBI is also searching the premises of Khalid Jehangir, former Chairman JKSSB and Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examination JKSSB are being carried out.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting searches at 33 locations in Delhi, Srinagar, Jammu, Karnal, Rewari, Mahendergarh, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, and Bengaluru in a case related to the sub-inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir. 
    According to multiple media reports, CBI is also searching the premises of Khalid Jehangir, former chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB), and Ashok Kumar, Controller of Examination JKSSB, are being carried out.
    Last month, the central investigation agency raided 30 locations, including 28 in Jammu and one each in Srinagar and Bengaluru. 
    The J&K Sub Inspector Recruitment Examination was held on March 27 this year. The examination was cancelled after allegations of rigging emerged, further leading to CBI investigating the case.
    The CBI has until now registered a case against 33 accused in this scam.
