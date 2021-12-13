J&K: Several Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at bus in Srinagar outskirts

At least 14 Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel were injured on Monday after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.
All injured personnel have been taken to hospital, officials said. Further details are awaited.
Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
