0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • J&K: Several Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at bus in Srinagar outskirts

J&K: Several Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at bus in Srinagar outskirts

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Several Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar

J&K: Several Armed Police personnel injured after militants fire at bus in Srinagar outskirts
At least 14 Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police personnel were injured on Monday after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.
All injured personnel have been taken to hospital, officials said. Further details are awaited.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

COVID-19: Aaditya Thackeray, Krishna Ella bat for booster dose for healthcare workers, immunocompromised

Next Article

India successfully launches Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo System

next story