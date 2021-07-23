Home

    J&K police shoots down drone carrying IED material in border belt of Jammu

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said on Friday. The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter.

    The Jammu and Kashmir police has shot down a drone carrying improvised explosive device (IED) material weighing five kg in the border belt of Jammu district, officials said on Friday. Following information about a drone flying over the border belt of Kanachak along the International Border (IB) on Thursday night, a quick reaction team (QRT) of the police swung into action and shot it down using anti-drone strategy, a police official said.
    The drone was flying about seven to eight kilometres inside the border, the officials said, adding that it had six big wings and was a tetra-copter. The IED material was attached with the flying object and was meant to be assembled into an IED before use, they said.
