JK police deny security lapse at Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge seeks Amit Shah's intervention

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in ensuring adequate security to Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir after alleged security lapse.

Jammu and Kashmir police have denied any security lapses in relation to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, which was planned to traverse through Jammu and Kashmir, was discontinued after just 1 km by the organisers.

In response to allegations made by Congress In-Charge of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, Rajani Patil, the police stated that they were not consulted before the decision to discontinue the yatra was made, and that they would have provided foolproof security had they been given the opportunity.

Patil had taken to Twitter to express her disappointment with the J&K UT Administration, stating that they had failed to provide security for the yatra and that the security lapses indicated an unfair and unprepared attitude on their part.

"J&K UT Administration failed to provide security to Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Security lapses indicate the unfair and unprepared attitude of the UT administration. Office Of LG J-K," Patil said in a tweet.

However, the police have denied these claims, stating that there was no security lapse at all in their handling of the situation.

"Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments," JK Police said.

Also read:

Only authorised persons identified by organisers and the frisked crowd were allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. "Organisers and managers of BJY did not intimate about large gatherings from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point," they said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has sought Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in ensuring adequate security to the Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir after alleged security lapse.

”We are expecting a huge gathering to join the yatra over the next two days and also the function that will be held on 30th January at Srinagar. Many senior Congress leaders and leaders of other important political parties are attending the culmination function to be held on the 30th of January. I shall be grateful if you could personally intervene in this matter and advise the concerned officials to provide adequate security till the culmination of the yatra and the function on the 30th January at Srinagar,” the Congress president said in his letter to the home minister.

”We appreciate the Jammu and Kashmir Police and welcome their statement saying they will continue to ensure complete security till the culmination of the journey,” he said.

Since the common people joining the yatra was quite spontaneous, he said it was difficult for organisers to tell exactly how many people are expected.

”You will appreciate the fact that a large crowd of common people has joined and walked in the Bharat Jodo Yatra every day. It is difficult for the organisers to tell exactly how many people are expected over the day as it is a spontaneous gesture of the common people to join the yatra.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi started in Kanyakumari on September 7 and will culminate on January 30 in Srinagar after traversing through 12 states.

The 3500-km foot march is aimed at galvanising the Congress cadres across the country, but the party is claiming that the Yatra is not political and seeks to unite India in the wake of growing ”hatred”.

Sharing his letter to Shah, the Congress chief said on Twitter, ”Security lapse during Bharat Jodo Yatra led to its suspension yesterday, after Rahul Gandhi’s security detail suggested same.” ”We are expecting a huge gathering, including leaders of important political parties at its culmination,” he said.

Kharge had earlier said that the alleged lapse in Gandhi’s security detail in J and K during the Yatra was disconcerting to say the least.

“It is government of India’s prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PMs and scores of leaders and we demand better security for the Yatris,” he said on Twitter.

(With agencies inputs)