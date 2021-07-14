Home

    • J&K: LeT commander, 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

    J&K: LeT commander, 2 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    The encounter broke out in the early hours on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

    Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba Commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira was killed along with two local terrorists in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the IGP Kashmir said.
    "One of the slain terrorists had been identified as LeT commander Aijaz alias Abu Huraira," the official said, adding the slain ultra was a Pakistani national. The official said a search operation was going on in the area.
    The encounter broke out in the early hours on Wednesday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Pulwama town following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.
    He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
    With inputs from PTI
