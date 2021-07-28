J&K: Cloudburst hits village in Kishtwar district; 4 dead, 40 missing

Four people and around 40 others were reported missing after a cloudburst in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir early Wednesday, officials said. Rescue teams have been rushed to Honzar village of Dacchan tehsil, they said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said the Army and SDRF teams were working on war footing to rescue people and trace the missing persons. "I am continuously monitoring the situation," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also apprised of the situation. "Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. NDRF is also reaching there," he added.

Most parts of the Jammu region have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. With the prediction of more rains till July-end, authorities in Kishtwar have asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant.

"The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains for the next few days and water levels in rivers and nallas are expected to rise, which can pose a threat to the inhabitants residing near rivers, nallas, water bodies and slide-prone areas," the district administration said in an advisory issued late on Tuesday night.

With inputs from PTI