J&K: CID approval, details of family’s 'political activity' mandatory for govt job, say reports

A satisfactory CID report is a must for any person who aspires for a government job in Jammu and Kashmir following an amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997, a media report said.

As per the new amendment, apart from a clearance from CID, one will also need to disclose the political affiliation or involvement in any political activity of the family members. The government job aspirants will also need to furnish details of links with any foreign organisation or any group that has been prohibited or banned under the law, like Jamaat-e-Islami, the Indian Express report mentioned.

Greater Kashmir reported that a tough stance is being taken by the government against non-compliance or complacency of various administrative departments and appointing authorities towards its directives vis-a-vis mandatory CID verification of new entrants into the civil services.

This amendment has come in the wake of the dismissal of three government officials of J&K over alleged anti-State activities. The administration formed a committee last month to look into allegations of anti-state activities levelled on government employees and this is the first action that has been taken.

As per the new rules, attestation forms submitted by candidates to appointing authorities will be sent to the CID in a sealed cover. The CID shall then conduct the verification of the character and antecedents of the candidates and forward it to the requisitioning authority within a month of receipt. CID can take a maximum of two months for a single verification.

The order adds that an adverse report, further confirmed by a screening committee, will lead to cancellation of appointment sans any notice.

The details which are to be furnished by candidates include their name or name change if any, educational details, current address, and the address of the original native place if the family has migrated to J&K after January 1, 1990.

They also need to furnish details of mobile numbers used during the past five years, along with details pertaining to e-mail and social media accounts. Passport number, bank or post office account number, and vehicle registration numbers will also be sought.

The form also seeks details of any legal proceedings against the candidate or prosecution of any family member or close relative. The candidates will also need to provide information of places where they have resided for more than one year after attaining the age of 18 years.

In addition to all this, they need to provide details of their and their spouse's foreign visits in the last 5 years, personal contact with officials of foreign countries along with details of children studying, living, or working abroad.

If any of their family members are working in foreign missions or in foreign organisations that information also has to be furnished.