Jio Institute starts admissions to post graduate programmes

Jio Institute has invited applications for its one-year full-time Post Graduate Programmes (PGP) in the emerging areas of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AI & DS), and Digital Media and Marketing Communications (DM & MC), according to a press release.

The press release added that the PGP in AI & DS "aims to instil theoretical capabilities and provide the know-how to create practical solutions" for enterprises and society, while the PGP in Digital Media & Marketing Communications (DM & MC) "will help students acquire knowledge on how to manage the customer experience in the digital age" by engaging with them.

As per the release, the AI & DS programme is aimed at early-career professionals who aspire to become full-stack data scientists, while the DM & MC Programme is designed for early-career professionals who aspire to build a career in areas such as Marketing Communications, Brand Consulting, Digital Marketing, Marketing Analytics, and Consumer Research.

Also read:

AI & DS prospects must have completed at least one course at the undergraduate level in either Computer Science/ IT/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics, while the DM & MC candidates should have at least a three-year undergraduate degree in any discipline. For both the programmes, one needs to have secured a minimum of 50 percent or equivalent CGPA in graduation and at least 18 months of relevant work experience as of July 1, 2022.

How to apply

Applying to the Post Graduate Programmes is a three-step process involving the submission of an online application along with requisite documents through the ‘Apply Now’ link on the official website, www.jioinstitute.edu.in , payment of an application fee of Rs 2,500, and appearing for the online Jio Institute Entrance Test (JET). The test will comprise multiple-choice questions based on Quantitative Aptitude & Verbal Ability and a section on Writing Skills. Alternately, an applicant can also submit a valid GRE test score.

The shortlisted candidates will be invited for an online personal interview. The final selection will be based on a holistic evaluation of the past academic record, responses to essay questions, statement of purpose, letters of recommendation, the relevance of work experience, extra-curricular activities, awards and accolades, performance in JET and personal interview.

To provide opportunities to deserving candidates who may not have the means to pursue quality higher education, Jio Institute will offer scholarships of up to 100 percent on the tuition fees. Scholarships will be awarded based on the review of individual needs, as well as the Jio Institute’s commitment to access, inclusion, gender parity and diversity. A significant number of scholarships will be available for meritorious candidates, international candidates, specially-abled candidates, etc.

Dr Dipak Jain, Vice-Chancellor, Jio Institute, said, “We have embarked on a mission to transform youth with the help of world-class faculty, international collaborations, rigorous pedagogy, and generous scholarships. We aspire to be rooted in Indian values with global impact. We look forward to starting the inaugural postgraduate programmes that combine academic excellence with industry relevance.”

Jio Institute is a multi-disciplinary higher education institute set up as a philanthropic initiative by Reliance Industries Ltd. and Reliance Foundation. The Institute is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence by bringing together global scholars and thought leaders and providing an enriching student experience through world-class education, relevant research platforms, and a culture of innovation.