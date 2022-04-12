Rescue operations in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district came to an end on Tuesday, with 14 of the 15 tourists trapped mid-air on a ropeway being rescued from Trikut hills. The rescue operation was carried out by combined teams of IAF, Army, ITBP, and NDRF in collaboration with the civil administration.

One of the stranded women fell off a helicopter on Tuesday when she was being winched up, taking the death toll in the incident to three. "Of the remaining 15 people trapped in cable cars, 14 have been rescued while a woman fell off the chopper during the course of the rescue operation," Additional Director General of Police R K Mallick said.

Meanwhile, The Jharkhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the accident, ordering an inquiry into the issue. The Jharkhand government has been ordered to file a detailed report through an affidavit before April 26 when the court will again hear the issue.

The accident took place on April 10 after two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other. The 766-metre-long Trikut ropeway is one of the highest vertical ropeways, built some 20km from Baba Baidyanath Temple. Built on 392-metre-high Trikut hill, the ropeway has 25 cabins and each can seat four people.

The IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early on Tuesday morning acting at the request of the Jharkhand government. The IAF contingent also has a component of IAF Garud Commandos to conduct the operations.

Home secretary issues advisory

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an advisory to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, stating that BIS Standards prescribed for ropeways need to be scrupulously adhered to. "The necessary guidance in this regard may be taken from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which is the nodal organisation under the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, Government of India," Bhalla said in the advisory.

"State governments must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out safety audits of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit. For each ropeway project, a maintenance manual must be prepared. In addition to the maintenance manual, there should be a maintenance programme so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices," the advisory added.