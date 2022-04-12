Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an advisory to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, stating that BIS Standards prescribed for ropeways need to be scrupulously adhered to. "The necessary guidance in this regard may be taken from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), which is the nodal organisation under the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways, Government of India," Bhalla said in the advisory.
"State governments must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation for carrying out safety audits of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit. For each ropeway project, a maintenance manual must be prepared. In addition to the maintenance manual, there should be a maintenance programme so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices," the advisory added.
"The entity operating the ropeways must maintain a record of all the activities undertaken as part of the maintenance programme. It should also be ensured that mock drills/mock exercises for handling contingency situations involving ropeways are periodically conducted," Bhalla added.