Jharkhand government suspends arrested mining secretary Pooja Singhal in money laundering case

Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal earlier arrested and remanded to the custody of the ED in a suspected money laundering case was suspended by the Jharkhand government on Thursday, an official said.

The ED had produced her before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court of Prabhat Kumar Sharma after two consecutive days of questioning by the central probe agency on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She was sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail on Wednesday night after the ED took her on remand for five days. "The government has suspended Pooja Singhal with immediate effect under the provisions of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1969)," the official said.

Reacting to the arrest, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said Wednesday, that the state government "will initiate whatever legal action it has to take in this subject". He also said the alleged irregularities occurred during BJP tenure and that should be probed.

"It was during the BJP tenure that a clean chit was given to her in 2017. All those who gave her the clean chit should be probed. You (BJP) make her do the wrong and you (also) give her a clean chit," the CM said.

The money-laundering investigation against Singhal and others pertains to a case in which former Jharkhand government junior engineer Ram Binod Prasad Sinha was arrested by the agency on June 17, 2020, from West Bengal. He was booked under the PMLA in 2012 based on state vigilance bureau FIRs against him.