Jharkhand girl death: SIT to probe case, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia offered to victim's kin

A class 12 student in Jharkhand's Dhumka was burnt alive by a boy after she turned down his romantic advances. Here's what has happened in the case so far.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Jharkhand Police to probe the case related to the death of Class 12 student in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, an official said.
"An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the Superintendent of Police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the Superintendent of Police. Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG Headquarters, Jharkhand Police was quoted by ANI as saying.
Here's what has happened in the Dumka murder case so far:
"SDPO Noor Mustafa has been removed from supervising the case. No case has been registered against him," Dumka SP Amber Lakra was quoted by ANI as saying. According to a report in Aajtak, Mustafa was accused of protecting the culprits in the case.
The incident happened in Dumka on August 23 when the accused allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager, who did not reciprocate his overtures angering him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
(Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)