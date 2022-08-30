Jharkhand girl death: SIT to probe case, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia offered to victim's kin

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A class 12 student in Jharkhand's Dhumka was burnt alive by a boy after she turned down his romantic advances. Here's what has happened in the case so far.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed by the Jharkhand Police to probe the case related to the death of Class 12 student in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, an official said.

"An SIT has been formed which will be headed by the Superintendent of Police. Seeing the seriousness of the case, supervision will be done by the Superintendent of Police. Till now two accused have been arrested. Investigation from every aspect is being done," ML Meena, ADG Headquarters, Jharkhand Police was quoted by ANI as saying.

Here's what has happened in the Dumka murder case so far:

A Class 12 girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district was allegedly set ablaze by a boy after she turned down his romantic advances. The girl succumbed to her injuries, while the accused, Shahrukh, was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday.

On Monday, the second accused was arrested and sent to jail. He was identified as Naeem alias Chhotu Khan.

The Jharkhand High Court took cognizance of the Dumka school girl murder case and summoned the DGP over the matter. The court sought a report in connection with the case. The court also instructed to provide adequate security to the girl's family.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Dumka was removed from the case related to the death of a Class 12 student in the Jharkhand district. An inspector-level police officer will now investigate the case and will be supervised by an SP-level officer, said Dumka SP Amber Lakra.

"SDPO Noor Mustafa has been removed from supervising the case. No case has been registered against him," Dumka SP Amber Lakra was quoted by ANI as saying. According to a report in Aajtak, Mustafa was accused of protecting the culprits in the case.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered the Dumka administration to provide assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the girl who succumbed to her injuries after she was set ablaze alive.

Soren also assured the "earliest" punishment to the accused who have been arrested in the case. He also called for laws to "further strengthen the existing laws for such incidents". Meanwhile, the Director General of Police has also been directed to give an early report on the progress of research by the ADG rank officer in the said case.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Jharkhand's Dumka district demanded action against the accused under the POCSO Act. The committee said she was around 16 years old as per the class 10 board examination marksheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das lashed out at the government over the incident and said, "It is very shameful for Jharkhand the way that boy entered the girl's house, poured petrol and set her ablaze. There have been thousands of crimes against women in Jharkhand after Soren became Chief Minister. There are love jihad cases also among the tribal population. The people from Bangladesh are entering and marrying innocent tribal girls and usurping their land."

The incident happened in Dumka on August 23 when the accused allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire. The teenager, who did not reciprocate his overtures angering him, succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)