Jharkhand girl set on fire, Section 144 imposed in Dumka — victim recalls incident

A Class 12 girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district was allegedly set ablaze by a man after she did not reciprocate his romantic advances. The girl succumbed to her injuries, while the accused was arrested in connection with the case on Sunday.

In a bid to maintain law and order, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in Dumka sub-division. This means that the gathering of five and more people in one place was prohibited.

Also, "rally, demonstration, and procession are not allowed without prior permission", Sub-divisional officer (SDO) Maheswar Mahto said.

"The accused Shahrukh has been arrested. We'll apply at fast track court for a fast trial. People are cooperating with us. We appeal to people to maintain peace. The situation is under control and Section 144 has been imposed," Dumka Superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakda told ANI on Sunday.

Besides, the district administration said a compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the victim’s family. However, local BJP leaders have demanded that a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job be given to the family, News 18 reported.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said, "The state government is serious regarding the murder of a girl in Dumka. Stringent action will be taken against perpetrators. We will ensure a fast trial. We have talked to DC in this regard."

What's happened in Dumka

The incident happened in Dumka on Tuesday when the accused, identified as Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the girl from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her on fire, the police was quoted by PTI as saying.

The girl was reportedly a student of Class 12. She was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 percent burns. Later, she was referred to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment, the police said.

However, the victim succumbed to burn injuries during treatment at RIMS, Ranchi, around 2.30 am on Sunday, police said.

Soon after the news of her death came to light, people started protesting. Section 144 was imposed in parts of the area on Sunday.

'Could smell something burning': What victim told police

According to the statement given to an executive magistrate, the girl had said that the accused called her on her mobile around 10 days back, pestering her to become his friend.

"He called me again around 8 pm on Monday and told me that he would kill me if I did not talk to him. I informed my father about the threat after which he assured me that he would talk to the man's family on Tuesday. After having our dinner, we went to sleep. I was sleeping in another room," the girl reportedly said.

"On Tuesday morning, I experienced a sensation of pain on my back and could smell something burning. I found him running away when I opened my eyes. I started screaming in pain and went to my father's room. My parents doused the fire and took me to the hospital," the girl had spoken with great difficulty while the police recorded her statement.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)