Jharkhand board Class 10, Science stream Class 12 results today: Here's how to check

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the board results for Class 10 and for the students of the Science stream of Class 12 today.

The exam results, once released, will be available on jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in . According to media reports, the result will be announced by 2:30 pm. To check the result, a student would only need his/her roll number.

Here's how to check results

Visit JAC board’s official website -- jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Go to the link that says "secondary result" to check out Class 10 results. For Class 12 Science stream results, go to the link that says "senior secondary result" or "intermediate result".

Feed in your roll number and click on the submit button.

The result will be displayed. You will also have the option to download the result.

Earlier, the results of the Jharkhand board students were to be released on June 15. However, the results were postponed due to unknown reasons.

The JAC Class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 20 and the Class 12 exams were held between March 24 and April 25. Over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the JAC Board exams. Out of the total students, 3.99 lakh students appeared for JAC Class 10 exams while the remaining 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand Class 12 exams. The examinations were held following all the COVID-19 guidelines.