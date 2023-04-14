English
Jhansi encounter | Asad Ahmed post mortem done, to be buried today Details here

Jhansi encounter | Asad Ahmed post-mortem done, to be buried today - Details here

Jhansi encounter | Asad Ahmed post-mortem done, to be buried today - Details here
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 14, 2023 12:46:39 PM IST (Published)

According to news reports s grave has been dug for Asad at the same kabristan in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj as that of his grandfather. The family members of close aide Ghulam have refused to accept his mortal remains, claiming "someone brainwashed him".

Asad, the son of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in an encounter with a team of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team, the STF said on Thursday.

Further after the encounter the postmortem of Asad Ahmed and his aide, Ghulam, which was conducted at Jhansi Medical College and was completed early Friday morning.
As per Time of India, the post mortem lasted for almost three hours. A panel of three doctors performed the autopsy. After the encounter, bodies of Asad and Ghulam were brought to Jhansi Medical College for examination. One British Bulldog Revolver .455 bore and Walther P88 7.63 bore pistol were recovered from them.
Atiq’s son will be buried on Friday in Prayagraj at the family burial ground used by don-politician’s family. He will be buried next to the resting place of his grandfather, reported News18.
As per News18, earlier, Asad's body was to be handed over to maternal relatives in Jhansi, but last-minute changes were made. After the body is brought to Prayagraj by the police, it will be handed over to distant relatives there since father Atiq, uncle, and brothers are behind bars.
A grave has been dug for Asad at the same kabristan in Kasari Masari village in Chakiya area of Prayagraj as that of his grandfather. The family members of close aide Ghulam have refused to accept his mortal remains, claiming "someone brainwashed him".
Also read: What is the Umesh Pal kidnapping case and who is Atiq Ahmed | Explained
The encounter happened on the day Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to the CJM Court in Prayagraj in connection with the same case. While Atiq Ahmed was brought to Prayagraj via road from Sabarmati Jail in Gujarat for his production, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail.
Will Atiq attend Asasd’s funeral?
Quoting sources News18 reported that the jailed mafia gangster will not be allowed to attend his son’s burial. In connection with the triple murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and two police guards, a Prayagraj court sentenced Atiq and his brother Ashraf to 14 days in jail on Thursday.
Following the death of his son Asad, Atiq reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court. Umesh Pal's mother and wife, however, thanked Yogi Adityanath for doing justice.
During the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were grilled separately. In Prayagraj's Dhumanganj police station questioning began around 1 am and lasted until 7 am, reported News18.
Also read: Umesh Pal kidnapping case: Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed found guilty, sentenced for life
According to News18 sources, Atiq wept for his son and kept saying their lives were ruined. He pleaded with the officers for permission to attend the last rites of Asad.
Atiq and Ashraf are currently being held at an undisclosed location in Prayagraj. It is possible that some raids will be conducted on Friday based on their inputs. They will remain in police custody until April 17 evening,
Atiq Ahmed,, had feared that he could face an encounter such as the case concerning gangster Vikas Dubey. "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)," Atiq had told reporters outside the prison. A day later, while he was being taken to Prayagraj from Sabarmati jail, Atiq exuded confidence and said ‘kahe ka dar’ (what fear).
Also read: Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad killed in encounter with UP police in Jhansi
