Mini A massive fire broke out at a showroom-cum-godown in the Palamu district of Jharkhand on Thursday night. The blaze was finally put out around 8.30 am on Friday.

A woman died and around 300 two-wheelers worth crores of rupees were gutted in a fire that erupted at a showroom-cum-godown in Palamu of Jharkhand, police said on Friday.

The 80-year-old deceased woman was the owner's mother, police said. Meanwhile, initial reports say it was a showroom of TVS bikes, but no confirmation from the company has been received yet.

According to PTI, the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday in Medininagar town of Jharkhand's Palamu.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the sport and the blaze was finally put out around 8.30 am on Friday.

"The showroom, godown and the service centre all are attached to the residence of the owner. The elderly woman is the owner's mother. She seemed to have died of suffocation," in-charge of the local police station Abhay Kumar Sinha told PTI.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, police said, "Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out due to short-circuit. We are finding out the exact cause of the fire."

(With inputs from PTI)