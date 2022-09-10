Jewellery giants line up in Omaxe Chowk

By CNBCTV18.COM

Omaxe Chowk has signed up jewellery business giants Tanishq, Senco, and Giva for their flagship stores in Chandni Chowk. Other major brands including traditional jewellers from across India are lining up to sign at Omaxe Chowk.

The lease rental signed with the brands ranges from Rs 500-800 PSF and the area varies between 600 sq. ft. to 6000 sq. ft.

“With some of the most renowned jewellery retailers opening their stores in Omaxe Chowk, we are confident and committed to creating an ecosystem where national brands and traditional jewellers co-exist to offer our customers a delightful range of gold, silver, and diamond jewellery”, said Jatin Goel, Director, Omaxe Ltd.

Omaxe Chowk, being developed in the PPP model with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (formerly known as North DMC), will have five levels of parking that can accommodate more than 2200 cars.

Besides, a proposed direct entry from one of the most visited metro stations Chandni Chowk will enhance the project’s connectivity quotient. The project is expected to be visited by more than 40 lakh shoppers every month thereby providing jewellers an extensive consumer base.

Omaxe Chowk, with a hi-tech Security System and a multilevel parking facility, will provide a safe environment for shoppers and businesses. Provisions for storage rooms and banks will bring in operational efficiency and financial feasibility.

Exclusive variety, design, and competitive pricing of antique finish jewellery, couture jewellery, diamond jewellery, generic gold jewellery, men's jewellery, and silver artifacts, pearls in B2C categories in Anchor, Vanilla, and MBO formats will establish Omaxe Chowk as one of the few destinations for an end-to-end jewellery solution in Delhi-NCR.

According to the survey done by JLL 2019, apparel and jewellery alone account for close to 30 percent of business in the Chandni Chowk market which is a lucrative and all-season shopping destination. Omaxe Chowk envisages becoming a facilitator of B2B and B2C trade in an advanced, safe and secure environment.