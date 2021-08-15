Jessica Lall's sister Sabrina passes away

Sabrina Lall who had fought a long battle to bring the killers of her sister Jessica Lall to book passed away on August 15, her brother said. Sabrina, in her early fifties, was ailing for long and was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver.

"She was not keeping well and had been in and out of hospital. Yesterday, her condition deteriorated at home and we took her to hospital. Today, in the evening, she passed away," her brother Ranjith Lall told.

In 2018, Sabrina Lal, in a letter to the welfare officer of Tihar Jail in New Delhi, had said that she has forgiven her sister’s killer, Siddharth Vashishta alias Manu Sharma, who was serving his life term since 2006.

The Tihar jail had sent a letter to Sabrina regarding financial assistance from the victim welfare fund. Not only did she deny the compensation, insisting that it be given to someone "who is more in need", she also added that Manu Sharma had been doing good work in the jail during his term there and that it is a reflection of reform. She was also quoted by ANI as saying that it was okay if Manu Sharma walks free, considering he has been in jail for almost 15 years.

I've been fighting for this since 1999. He has spent 15 years in jail. You need to let go of anger, of baggage. I thought it is okay if Manu Sharma walks free. There is no specific reason. You need to rest your mind & move on with your life: Sabrina Lall, sister of Jessica Lall pic.twitter.com/0FtparKGp7

Manu Sharma, son of former Union Minister Venod Sharma, was convicted by the Delhi High Court in 2006 for killing model and celebrity bartender Jessica Lall on April 29, 1999. Sharma had shot Jessica at point blank range when the latter refused him a drink at the Tamarind Court restaurant, owned by socialite Bina Ramani, in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

The incident had elicited a pan-nation outcry with friends and relatives holding candle-light vigils seeking "Justice for Jessica". After evading law enforcement for six years and turning a couple of witnesses hostile, the high-profile case concluded with Manu Sharma being convicted of murder in 2006 and awarded life term for the same. In 2010, the Supreme Court had upheld the verdict of the Delhi High Court.

-- With inputs from PTI