JEECUP 2022 admit cards releasing today; here is how to download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit card for the entrance test for admission to polytechnic courses on June 20. The JEE CUP 2022 examinations will be held from June 27 to 30, 2022.

The admit card for JEECUP 2022 will have the candidate’s personal details, JEECUP exam date and time, examination centre details, UP Polytechnic exam day guidelines and more. The time for the release of admit cards has not been announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

Here’s how to download JEECUP Admit Cards 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP.

Step 2: Check the latest notifications and look for the ‘JEECUP Admit Card 2022' link. It will be activated as soon as the admit card is released.

Step 3: Click on the link for UPJEE Admit Card 2022.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a login page. Submit your login details like application number, password, security code, etc to login.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: Your JEECUP admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 7: Verify your details to make sure there is no mistake and download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a printout of the JEECUP admit card 2022 for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their personal details mentioned on the admit card properly. In case there is a mistake they should notify the authorities as soon as possible.

Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid ID proof to the exam centre. Failure in producing the admit card at the examination centre may lead to debarment from the paper.