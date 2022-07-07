JEE Main session 1 results likely expected today: Here's how to check the results

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2022 session 1 results for paper 1 (BE/BTech) today. It released the final answer key of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 on Wednesday which is an indicator that the results will be out soon. Once declared, the JEE Main 2022 results will be available on jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in for students to check and download their results. However, an official confirmation on the JEE Main 2022 session 1 results date and time is awaited.

Here's how to check JEE Main 2022 session 1 result:

Step 1:

Visit the official website or result portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JEE Main 2022 result link for session 1 displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the specified fields and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen, download the scorecard for your future reference.

The JEE Main scorecard will contain the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise score, percentage of marks and other details. The NTA has announced that there will be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result and no request in this regard will be entertained.

Students can visit the official website of the NTA at nta.ac.in for more result-related information.

Along with the result, the NTA will announce names of toppers those who score 100 percentile marks. Other result statistics like number of applicants, number of qualified students etc., will also be announced. The all-India rank list will be published by the NTA after the session 2 exams.

JEE Main 2022 session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) and paper 2 (BArch/B Planning) exams were conducted from June 23 to June 29, 2022.

After JEE Main results, the top 2,50,000 candidates will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced exams.