  • Home>
  • india>

  • JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon; JEE Advanced registration from today

JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon; JEE Advanced registration from today

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process will start in the afternoon today.

JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon; JEE Advanced registration from today
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2021 will be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result on the website. NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off, and all India ranks.
The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process will start in the afternoon today.
Here's how to check Jee Main result 2021
  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the result link displayed on the homepage
  • Enter login details
  • Submit to check results
    • JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.
    Also read | JEE-Mains results announced, 17 candidates score 100 percentile
    The JEE Advanced 2021 online registration will begin in on Monday afternoon. The application window will remain open till September 19, and for the payment till September 20.
    Here's how to register for JEE Advanced 2021
    • Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in
    • On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password
    • Fill in the application form
    • Pay the application fee
    • Submit and save the application form for future use
      • JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination will be held on October 3.
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Pegasus row: Govt 'going round and round' on spyware, says Supreme Court

      Next Article

      Must sustain vaccination pace to limit damage to economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman