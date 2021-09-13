JEE Main Result 2021 to be declared soon; JEE Advanced registration from today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result 2021 will be declared today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result on the website . NTA will also release the final answer key, cut-off, and all India ranks.

The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be considered qualified for applying to JEE Advanced. The online registration process will start in the afternoon today.

Here's how to check Jee Main result 2021

Go to the official website

Click on the result link displayed on the homepage

Enter login details

Submit to check results

JEE Main comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

The JEE Advanced 2021 online registration will begin in on Monday afternoon. The application window will remain open till September 19, and for the payment till September 20.

Here's how to register for JEE Advanced 2021

Go to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, register on the login window using JEE Main 2021 login id and password

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit and save the application form for future use

JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination will be held on October 3.