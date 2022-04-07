JEE-Main first session postponed to June, second session to July

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main's first session has been postponed to June and the second session to July, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Wednesday. The first session was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now be held from June 20-29.

Similarly, the second session which was scheduled to be held from May 24 to 29 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30. "The NTA has decided to reschedule the dates of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main's first and second sessions based on numerous representations received from the candidates," the agency said.

This is the second time that the schedule of the first session of the crucial exam has been changed. Last month, the NTA had rescheduled it as its dates were clashing with Class 12 board exams. The Joint Entrance Examination-Main comprises two papers.

Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.