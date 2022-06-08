The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the JEE Main June session later this week. Candidates will be able to download theirs from the official website.

The JEE Main 2022 June Session was earlier scheduled for April. However, it was rescheduled and will now begin from June 20. The NTA has marked 10 days for JEE Main exams 2022. The final schedule is yet to be released, but it’s expected before the admit card is released. All the details, such as the admit card, exam schedule and exam city would be released on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here’s how to download admit card for JEE Main 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘JEE Main 2022 Admit Card’ banner displayed on the home screen.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as application number, date of birth and click on submit button.

Step 4: The JEE Main 2022 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the JEE Mains 2022 admit card and take a printout for future reference.