JEE Main 2022 examination to be conducted in April, May; registration begins

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main's first phase will be conducted in April and the second phase is scheduled in May, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said. The first phase of the engineering entrance exam will be from April 16 to 21 and the second phase, from May 24 to 29, they said.

The JEE-Main (JEE-Main) comprises two papers. Paper one is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes -- BE and B.Tech -- at NITs, IIITs and other centrally-funded technical institutions, and institutions and universities funded and recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Paper two is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses.

The applications for JEE-Main 2022 has started from March 1, and the last date to fill the form for the first session is March 31. The exam will be held in Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati, an official said.

There will be negative marking for both section A (multiple choice questions) and section B (numerical value). The candidate cannot apply for both sessions together, the official added.

Candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main can register themselves on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA JEE Main 2022 application form is available in online mode only from March 1 till March 31 (up to 5 pm). The NTA has notified that the application form correction facility will not be provided to students.

With inputs from PTI