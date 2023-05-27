Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Most inspiring quotes by India’s first Prime Minister

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and contributed significantly to help India become a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Today marks the 59th death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. One of the greatest politicians of India, Nehru embarked on an ambitious program of economic, social, and political reforms, which paved the way for a newly born nation to emerge as a world power in the next few decades.

After the country achieved independence, he brought reforms in education and established institutions for primary and higher education. Recognising his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on August 15, 1947.

He was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize 11 times for endorsing peace in the subcontinent.

One of the best visionaries India ever had, Nehru loved children and was fondly called ‘Chacha Nehru’. He remained in office as Prime Minister for nearly 17 years till his death on May 27, 1964.

On his 59th death anniversary, here are the most inspiring quotes from one of the most revered global leaders:

> “We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.”

> “A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance.”

> “The person who talks most of his own virtue is often the least virtuous.”

> “Loyal and efficient work is a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.”

> “A language is something infinitely greater than grammar and philology. It is the poetic testament of the genius of a race and a culture, and the living embodiment of the thoughts and fancies that have moulded them.”