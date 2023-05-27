English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsJawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Most inspiring quotes by India’s first Prime Minister

    Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Most inspiring quotes by India’s first Prime Minister

    Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Most inspiring quotes by India’s first Prime Minister
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 27, 2023 9:49:47 AM IST (Published)

    India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and contributed significantly to help India become a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

    Today marks the 59th death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. One of the greatest politicians of India, Nehru embarked on an ambitious program of economic, social, and political reforms, which paved the way for a newly born nation to emerge as a world power in the next few decades.  

    Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and contributed significantly to help India become a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.
    After the country achieved independence, he brought reforms in education and established institutions for primary and higher education. Recognising his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on August 15, 1947.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X