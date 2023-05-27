Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: Most inspiring quotes by India’s first Prime Minister

2 Min(s) Read
India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and contributed significantly to help India become a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.
Today marks the 59th death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. One of the greatest politicians of India, Nehru embarked on an ambitious program of economic, social, and political reforms, which paved the way for a newly born nation to emerge as a world power in the next few decades.
Jawaharlal Nehru played an important role in India’s freedom struggle and contributed significantly to help India become a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.
After the country achieved independence, he brought reforms in education and established institutions for primary and higher education. Recognising his contribution to the freedom struggle, he was chosen as the first Prime Minister of the nation on August 15, 1947.