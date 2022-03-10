Jaspur Election Result 2022 LIVE: How to check Jaspur Legislative Assembly election (Vidhan Sabha) winners, losers, vote margin, news updates

Jaspur is an assembly constituency in the Udham Singh Nagar district, in the Maidan region of the state of Uttarakhand.

The Jaspur legislative assembly constituency went to polls on February 14, 2022.

The assembly seat is reserved for the General category and it falls in the Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections, Jaspur was won by Adesh Singh Chauhan of the INC. He defeated BJP's Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal.

Before that, in the 2012 Uttarakhand vidhan sabha elections, the seat was held by INC's Dr Shailendra Mohan Singhal.

In the 2017 assembly polls, Adesh Singh Chauhan garnered 42551 votes, securing 46.35 percent of the vote share, and winning the seat by a margin of 4204 votes.

In percentage terms, the victory margin was 4.58 percent.

The total number of voters in the Jaspur constituency stands at 132654 with 70061 male voters and 62587 female voters.