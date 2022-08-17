Janmashtami 2022 — What is Dahi Handi? History, significance & celebrations

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Janmashtami 2022: The ritual of Dahi Handi, also called Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is celebrated with fervour and physicality across India. The festival captures the spirit of the tiny makkhan chor and the 'lengths' he would go to for the love of butter.

Large parts of India are gearing up to celebrate the Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami on August 18. The festival marks the birth of the eighth avatar of Vishnu, Krishna, as the child of Devaki and Vasudeva. Among the many events, prayers and ways of celebration, the Dahi Handi festival, also called Gopal Kala or Utlotsavam, is of great importance and is celebrated with much fanfare every year.

History

Krishna’s life has been covered by several major Hindu scriptures like the Mahabharata, the Bhagavata Purana, the Brahma Vaivarta Purana, and the Bhagavad Gita. These scriptures depict Krishna from his infancy to his role as the Pandava prince Arjuna’s advisor and charioteer in the Mahabharata.

The celebration of the Gopal Kala stems from an incident in Krishna’s infancy as recorded in the scriptures. The young avatar of Vishnu, while being raised by his foster parents Nand and Yashoda, loved dairy products like white butter (makhan), curd (dahi) and milk. So the young child-god would steal these from neighbours and villagers.

When Yashoda found out about the efficient little makhan chor, she asked the villagers to hide their freshly churned butter and other dairy products high up in the sky using ropes and pulleys in earthen clay pots (handi). At the same time, she tied up Krishna to prevent him from stealing more butter and curd. However, Krishna and his young friends arranged themselves in a human pyramid to reach the pots.

How it is celebrated today

In modern times, clay pots are hung 20-30 feet high in the air using a series of ropes and pulleys. These pots are filled with offerings like butter, curd, milk, sweets and more. Young boys and men from the community then try to arrange themselves in a human pyramid and reach for the earthen pots much like Krishna and his friends. Utlotsavam is celebrated across India but particularly in the western states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, where it is usually observed a day after Janmashtami.