By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival falls during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada on the Ashtami date. On the occasion of Janmashtami, special events are organised in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God.

Celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with much fervour across the country. During this festival, dahi handi events are held in several parts of the country and several devotees observe fast. The festival falls during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada on the Ashtami date.

History

It is believed that Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. However, his uncle King Kansa wanted him killed immediately after his birth. King Kansa had imprisoned his parents -- Vasudev and Devaki -- after a soothsayer said that their eighth son would cause his death. To save baby Krishna, his father Vasudev escaped from prison after his birth and left his child with Yashodha and Nanda Baba in Vrindavan, to raise him as their own. Krishna was a prankster and grew up in Vrindavan. He also played an important role in Mahabarata.

Significance

On the occasion of Janmashtami, special events are organised in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God. Some devotees even follow a day-long fast.

On his birth anniversary, people participate in dahi handi contests as Krishna loved butter. In fact, Krishna would often steal butter from women in Gokul and thus, he is fondly called ‘Makhan Chor’ by his devotees. Even if women kept the butter at a height, young Krishna would construct human pyramids along with his friends to steal the butter. This is enacted during the dahi handi ceremony.

Besides dahi handi, people donate to the poor and feed cows on this day. They also dress their kids as Lord Krishna as he is worshipped in his toddler form during Janmashtami.

Muhurat

This year, Janmashtami tithi starts at 09:20 pm on August 18 and ends at 10:59 pm the following day.