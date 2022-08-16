Janmashtami 2022: Check date, timing and vidhi here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini According to Drik Panchang, the Asthami Tithi will start on August 18 at 9:21 pm and end on August 19 at 10:59 pm. However, devotees will fast on August 19, as the Ashtami Tithi will be Udaya Tithi on that particular day.

One of the most important and prominent festivals of the Hindus, Janmashtami, will be observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. The day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. Devotees across the world observe fast and worship the Lord on this day.

Janmashtami date

This year, Krishna Janmashtami, which is also known as Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami and Srijayanti, will be celebrated on August 19. According to Drik Panchang, the Asthami Tithi will start on August 18 at 9:21 pm and end on August 19 at 10:59 pm. However, devotees will fast on August 19, as the Ashtami Tithi will be Udaya Tithi on that particular day, the Times of India quoted astrologer Nandini Sharma as saying.

Janmashtami timings

The special Abhijeet Muhurta will extend from 12:05 am to 12:56 pm on August 19.

Vriddhi Yoga will be observed from August 17 from 8:56 pm to 8:41 pm on August 18.

Rahukal will be observed on August 18 from 2:06 pm to 3:42 pm.

Vidhi

While the festival is celebrated with great pomp and show, Krishna devotees also observe fast on this day. Temples dedicated to the Lord are decorated with flowers and devotees perform kirtan or sing songs in the praise of the Lord.

At home, many people decorate the idol of Gopal or Lord Krishna in baby form, with new clothes. They also decorate the swing of Lord Krishna with flower garlands. The Lord is offered fruits, flowers, butter, makhana, sweets, dry fruits and sugar candy. Aarti is done after 12 at night and kirtans are performed during the night in many temples.

In Maharashtra, the festival is celebrated by performing the Dahi-Handi ritual.