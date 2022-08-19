Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai: 5 Dadar roads to be shut — check traffic advisory here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Dahi Handi celebratiobs: Mumbai Traffic Police has issued traffic diversions advisory ahead of Dahi Handi celebrations.

Dahi Handi celebrations are back after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions. Preparations for Dahi Handi celebrations are on in full swing with Govinda Pathaks in Mumbai set to celebrate the festival with zeal and joy. Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory on Thursday for traffic diversions ahead of Janmashtami celebrations.

Several roads in Mumbai will be closed between 7 am to 11 pm on August 19 to prevent any danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public. Traffic arrangements have been made on the following routes in Dadar:

1. Ranade Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from Paneri junction to Dadar West Railway Station.

2. De silva Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Visava Hotel to Dadar West Railway Station.

3. M.C.Jawale Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Kabutra Khana to Dadar West Railway Station.

4. New Prabhadevi Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Dhanmil Naka to Appasaheb Marathe Road.

5. Rajabhau Desai Road will be closed for vehicular traffic from Prabhadevi Naka to Appasaheb Marathe Road.

Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (HQ & Central) said vehicular traffic would be affected in the Dadar region as various political parties have organised Dahi Handi programmes in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic division.

Dahi Handi festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna. Dahi Handi celebrations particularly involves people forming a human pyramid to reach and break an earthen pot filled with curd, which is hanging high up. Several young participants called Govindas participate in Dahi Handi events on Janmashmtmi and winners are often rewarded with cash prizes.