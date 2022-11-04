Janet Yellen to travel to India, G20 summit as forum struggles with Ukraine war

By Pihu Yadav

Yellen will also speak with Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister of India, about her country's upcoming G20 chairmanship. As this year's leaders summit in Indonesia approaches, the G20 remains deeply divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In an effort to strengthen economic connections between the United States and India and to resolve G20 differences brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit India and the Group of 20 Summit in Indonesia the following week, the Treasury announced on Friday.

According to a Treasury statement, Yellen will travel to New Delhi on November 11 to take part in a meeting of the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership and speak about the expanding ties between the two democracies at the Microsoft India Development Center, where she will also meet with executives from the tech industry.

A G20 member, Russia, has prevented the group from adopting statements denouncing the fighting.

"For India, we clearly also will expect if the war is continuing, that there will likely be negative continuing economic fallout that the G20 will need to address and clearly highlight Russia's culpability for the war and the fallout," a Treasury official told reporters.

Treasury officials said they were still talking with G7 partners and Australia on how to impose a price cap on Russian oil shipments that would keep Russian petroleum on the market while restricting Moscow's income. However, they declined to say when the cap would be announced.

According to sources within the coalition, the cap will not be set at a discount to an index but rather at a fixed price that will be evaluated on a regular basis.

Despite the fact that India has grown to be a significant consumer of Russian oil, the United States is not attempting to persuade it to cut back on these imports, and Yellen's visit was not primarily focused on the price restriction, according to a second Treasury official.

"So we are not trying to stop countries from purchasing (Russian) oil," the official added. "In fact, we see the biggest beneficiaries of the price cap being large emerging market countries like India, so we wouldn't be pressuring them away from it."

Yellen will travel to the Indonesian island of Bali on November 12 for a joint meeting of G20 finance and health ministers before joining President Joe Biden at the G20 leaders summit on November 15 and 16, the Treasury said. On November 13, Yellen will participate in the launch of a G20-led pandemic preparedness fund, to which the United States and European Union have each committed $450 million, and on November 14, she will participate in a seminar on Indonesia's transition to a low-carbon economy.

In these and bilateral meetings, the first Treasury officials said Yellen will seek cooperation from G20 counterparts in improving the resilience of the global economy as it continues to weaken in the face of high energy and food costs and inflation. These efforts will include stronger debt restructuring efforts and more work to build up food security.

Asked whether Yellen would meet with her Chinese counterpart while in Bali, the official said that Treasury had no specific meetings to announce at present.

"We certainly recognise that the US-China relationship is one of the most consequential ones that we have. While there are competitive and adversarial aspects. There are also cooperative aspects, and we look forward to engaging with Chinese authorities going forward," the official said.

(With Reuters inputs)