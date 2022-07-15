The life of Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy, one of the richest men in India in the 19th century, can be divided into two acts — one as a businessman and the other as a statesman and philanthropist at the service of the community.

Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy was born on July 15, 1783, in Gujarat to a Parsi family. He lost his parents before the age of 16 and came to Bombay to work with his maternal uncle, buying and selling empty liquor bottles.

At the age of 20, Jeejeebhoy married Avabai, his maternal uncle’s daughter. It was through his family that Jeejeebhoy started trading and making trips to China. Although these trips did not add to his riches, they helped him make vital connections across South and East Asia. One such connection was with William Jardine, a doctor of the East India Company, who later set up a trading house in Canton, now known as Guangzhou, in China, for trading opium.

The opium was being traded by the East India Company from India. The commodity was grown in Malwa and shipped from Bombay. Jeejeebhoy was facilitating this trade from India.

By the time Jeejeebhoy’s son Cursetjee was old enough to take over the business, the Parsi merchant had decided to step back and focus on civic life. He passed away on April 14, 1859, at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that still has a mark on Mumbai and Pune.

Here are some of his unique contributions:

Jeejeebhoy made prolific donations. By 1855, he had devoted himself almost entirely to philanthropy and public life. According to historian J.R.P. Mody, who wrote Jeejeebhoy’s biography, the Parsi merchant would have donated 2,450,00 pounds in his entire life, which amounted to around 10 million pounds or Rs 100 crore in 2019, The Hindu reported.

About two-thirds of the entire cost of the Pune waterworks was borne by Jeejeebhoy. The rest came from the government.

Jeejeebhoy’s wife, Avabai, paid for the construction of the entire Mahim causeway and ensured that the government did not charge the citizens a toll. The causeway connects the island of Mahim to Bandra. In 1841, Avabai paid Rs 1,55,800 to finance the construction of the causeway, which was completed four years later.

Jeejeebhoy founded the Sir JJ School of Art, Sir JJ College of Architecture, the Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art and the Seth RJJ High School.

One of his most notable contributions was the founding of JJ Hospital. In 1838, when the then governor of Bombay Sir Robert Grant proposed to set up a hospital, Jeejeebhoy offered Rs 1 lakh for establishing it. He later donated another Rs 1 lakh along with a huge tract of land that forms the Sir JJ Hospital complex. The hospital started receiving patients from May 15, 1845.

In 1838, the British introduced a ‘grazing fee’ for grazing cattle that could not be afforded by many poor cattle grazers. Earlier, cattle would graze freely in the open ground opposite Victoria Terminus, known as the Camp Maidan (now called Azad Maidan). To help the cattle grazers, Jeejeebhoy donated Rs 20,000 to buy grasslands near the seafront at Thakurdwar and let cattle graze without a fee. The place, which came to be known as ‘Charni’ (meaning grazing), now has a railway station called Charni Road.

Jeejeebhoy set up the Sir JJ Dharamshala at Bellasis Road by spending Rs 1.45 lakh. Known to be the first free home for the elderly in Asia, the Dharamshala still provides old and destitute people with free food, clothing, shelter and medicine.